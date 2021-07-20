After a collision with a dump truck, cow poop was spread across the highway.

On Tuesday morning, a vehicle collision on a Florida highway resulted in a large manure spill and many lane closures.

The Florida Highway Patrol, or FHP, reported an accident involving two trucks at the 198-mile sign on Interstate 95 in Brevard County, according to a report from WKMG. This issue was compounded by the fact that one of the dump trucks involved was delivering cow excrement, in addition to the typical delays that car accidents often bring.

Traffic alert for northbound I-95 around mile marker 198 in Brevard County. A semi-truck collided with a dump truck. NB traffic is being detoured to Fisk Blvd. until the lanes are reopened. Cow excrement was spilled on the road by a dump truck. pic.twitter.com/BwboK1ebn1

— July 20, 2021, FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando)

“Brevard County: Northbound I-95 @ MM 198 traffic advisory. The FHP tweeted shortly after the accident, “Crash involving a semi-truck and a dump truck.” “Cow excrement was thrown on the road by a dump truck.”

The Brevard County Fire Rescue (BCFR) was among the first responders dispatched to the scene to assist with the cleanup. While no one was hurt or taken to the hospital, the department joked with its Facebook followers that “this stinks.”

“On I95MM 198 NB, BCFR units are on the scene of a collision involving two tractor trailers, one empty and the other hauling manure,” the BCFR post revealed. “No one was hurt in this incident, but cleanup might be a problem.”

Log into Facebook to begin sharing and interacting with your friends, family, and acquaintances.

This is the latest in a string of strange road mishaps. A woman was seen in a viral TikTok video earlier this month kicking an alligator in the face in an attempt to remove it from a busy Louisiana road. The unidentified woman proceeded to attack the alligator, which became upset and bared its teeth as a result.

On Father’s Day weekend in June, a man wielding a baseball bat smashed the glass of a truck. The man was apprehended in a fit of rage after being suspected of inflicting vehicular damage in a car accident. This is a condensed version of the information.