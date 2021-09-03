After a child was placed in quarantine, a group of citizens attempted to arrest the principal.

Because of a disagreement regarding COVID-19 quarantine regulations, police were summoned to a school in Arizona after three adults threatened to make a citizen’s arrest on the principal with plastic zip ties.

The event occurred following a positive COVID-19 test at Mesquite Elementary School, according to Vail Unified School District.

According to KGUN, the result meant that a number of children had to go under quarantine as per Pima County Health Department requirements, which meant that one youngster had to miss a school trip.

All schools are required by state law to report a case of COVID and the close contacts of the person who has tested positive to their local county health department, which will determine who has to be quarantined.

On Thursday morning, after learning that the child would have to isolate, the student, their parents, and one other adult drove to the school to protest the decision.

The organization asked to speak with Diane Vargo, the school’s principal, and alleged that the school was breaking the law by refusing to let the youngster go on the field trip.

The third adult, a local coffee shop owner, livestreamed the altercation on his account on Instagram.

The group was shown in the video carrying what they described as “law enforcement-grade” zip ties and preparing to make a citizen’s arrest of Vargo.

Vargo eventually welcomed the group inside her office to hear their grievances before requesting that they leave the school grounds.

The group first refused, and Vargo was able to leave her office without incident.

According to KVOA, the Tucson Police Department was summoned, but the gang departed before officers arrived.

Vargo was not injured, and the Vail Unified School District has yet to decide whether or not to file charges.

The event was described as a developing fight, but no arrests have been made, according to Tucson Police.

The Vail Unified School District said it will write a letter to Mesquite Elementary parents to explain the situation in further detail.

For more information, the Tucson Police Department and the Vail Unified School District have been contacted.

The event occurred as additional COVID-19 cases in youngsters have been reported in schools across Arizona.

Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, medical director for the Maricopa County Department of Public Health, spoke on August 30. This is a condensed version of the information.