After a child was killed and several were injured by recalled treadmills, the DOJ issued a subpoena to Peloton.

Peloton has been subpoenaed by the US Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security for injuries caused by the company’s equipment, the exercise equipment manufacturer announced on Friday.

Peloton said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that company has been served with subpoenas for documents and information related to the injuries.

Peloton was contacted for comment by this website, but a spokeswoman for the company claimed the firm couldn’t comment on ongoing litigation.

“The Securities and Exchange Commission is also looking into our public disclosures on these issues. In addition, we have been mentioned in a number of litigation relating to these recalls,” Peloton said in the statement.

Due to injuries caused by customers who purchased Peloton equipment, the fitness product producer has noticed a rise in the quantity and importance of grievances and enquiries.

According to the firm, “we are currently the subject of an investigation and other litigation connected to injuries caused by members and anyone who use or purchase the Tread+.” “Purported Peloton Member Shannon Albright filed a putative class action complaint against us in April 2021, alleging violations of numerous California state laws connected to the Tread+.”

Peloton stated that it cannot foresee the breadth, duration, or outcome of these investigations, but that it “intends to fully assist with each of these inquiries.”

Peloton recalled its Tread+ and Tread treadmill devices in May after a kid died and injuries were reported.

In a statement released in May, Peloton CEO John Foley said, “The decision to recall both devices was the proper thing to do for Peloton’s Members and their families.” “I want to be clear: Peloton made a mistake while responding to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s request to recall the Tread+. We should have interacted with them more productively from the start. I apologise for that.”

The recall agreement was “the culmination of weeks of hard negotiation and effort, ending in a cooperative agreement that I believe serves the best interests of Peloton and consumers,” according to Robert Adler, interim chairman of the Consumer Product Safety Commission at the time.

After reports of children being harmed on the Tread+ treadmill, including one that was allegedly responsible, safety inspectors recommended families with children and dogs to stop using it in April. This is a condensed version of the information.