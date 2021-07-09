After a ‘catfishing’ investigation, a school counselor was arrested on child pornography charges.

A Nevada school counselor was arrested on charges of creating and possessing more than 250 child pornography photographs and videos.

Tyler Ball-Imsdahl, 29, was arrested on Thursday, July 8 for charges relating to the creation and possession of child pornography, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

After Yahoo detected suspicious emails including pornographic photographs of boys, an inquiry into Ball-Imsdahl, a Washoe County School District employee, was begun near the end of May.

After serving various search warrants to acquire digital evidence, officers discovered more than 250 alleged photographs and videos of child abuse through emails and electronic devices connected to Ball-Imsdahl.

Deputies believe the suspect used a tactic known as “catfishing,” in which people appear to be someone else while conversing with others on the internet and social media platforms.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office claimed in a statement that the false representation was used to obtain sexually explicit images and recordings.

Eight of the victims reportedly located on Ball-emails Imsdahl’s and gadgets have been identified, while authorities say many more possible local victims have yet to be identified.

The sheriff’s office stated, “This is an ongoing investigation, and additional charges are expected.”

Ball-Imsdahl, who works at Desert Skies Middle School, was suspended without pay, according to the Washoe County School District.

District Spokesperson Victoria Campbell told the Reno Gazette Journal, “This is an ongoing inquiry, and I have no other information to provide.”

Ball-Imsdahl has been on administrative leave since June, when police began investigating the 29-year-old, according to the district. Ball-Imsdahl has worked for the district for an unknown amount of time, although public records show he has been there at least since 2019, according to the Reno Gazette Journal.

Ball-Imsdahl was investigated by Washoe County Detectives and the Northern Nevada Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

Investigators from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, the Sparks Police Department, the Nevada Attorney General’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Homeland Security Investigations make up the Internet Crimes Against Children-Child Exploitation Task Force.

An update on the inquiry has been requested from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives are looking for anyone who can help them. This is a condensed version of the information.