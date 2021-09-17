After a carjacking suspect shot them, Florida police dogs continued to attack.

Two police canines in Florida are recovering from bullet wounds sustained last week when an armed carjacker opened fire on them and their human handlers while fleeing in a stolen minivan. The determined K-9s, named Ax and Endo, pursued their assailant throughout the night, eventually chewing on him until officials apprehended him. Police shot him after he shot both dogs approximately three hours apart.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said after a pair of shooting incidents that bookended a chase that began before midnight on Sept. 10 in Volusia County, on Florida’s Atlantic coast, that “there is no doubt that K-9 Ax and K-9 Endo took bullets that were meant at my deputies.”

A carjacking was reported during a Lyft ride in a white Kia Sedona minivan, according to police. According to a police complaint, the suspect waited until the ride was over before pulling a gun on his driver and forcing him out of the vehicle.

The vehicle was later discovered abandoned near a wooded area by investigators. According to the report, a foot chase ensued after a man was observed close, and then the shooting occurred.

“An armed carjacking suspect hiding in the woods in Deltona opened fire on two Volusia Sheriff’s Office K-9s in two shootings over the span of roughly two hours early this morning,” the sheriff’s office stated in a statement.

Shedrick Singleton Jr., 21, was the suspect, according to the police report.

Sheriff’s deputies had closed in on Singleton and opened fire after he fired a shot at them at 2:20 a.m. On the side of his face, Ax was shot. Endo was wounded in the paw and chin.

With life-threatening injuries, Singleton was sent to Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford, Florida. He is charged with armed carjacking and using a lethal weapon on a police dog, among other felony offenses.

The sheriff’s department shared photos of the two canines recovering from their injuries online, along with a statement to the public that said, “These gentlemen are right back on their feet.”

Chitwood complimented Ax and Endo’s bravery, saying they “had to be hauled away from the suspect even after they had been shot.”

