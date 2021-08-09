After a car opens fire, a 9-year-old boy is shot and killed while sleeping in his bed.

After a motorist drove by and opened fire near the youngster’s home in Albany, Georgia, a 9-year-old boy was shot and murdered while sleeping in his bed.

The incident happened around 11 p.m., according to the Albany Police Department. Sunday is local time.

Officers from the Albany Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 1500 block of West Gordon Avenue following reports of a shooting, according to a Facebook post from the department.

When officers arrived at the home, they discovered a 9-year-old kid with a gunshot wound to the head, according to police. Due of the child’s age, the Albany Police Department did not release any other information on his identification.

The unidentified 9-year-old child was asleep in his crib when a car “passing through the neighborhood opened fire,” according to Albany Police Department. Police did not release any other information on the vehicle that traveled through the area or any probable suspects involved in the tragic shooting.

The kid was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the Albany Police Department.

The Albany Police Department has appealed to the public for any information on the shooters. Anyone with information about the incident should contact Albany Police Department Crimestoppers at 229-436-TIPS or the department directly at 229-431-2100.

The Albany Police Department expressed its sympathies to the family of the 9-year-old kid in a subsequent Facebook post.

“The horrific loss this city suffered last night saddens the Albany Police Department. The family is in our thoughts and prayers,” the tweet said.

The Albany Police Department was contacted for more information, but no response was received in time for publication.

Several neighborhood people responded on the post shortly after the police reported the incident, expressing their sorrow for the youngster and his family.

“There is so much pointless death. It has to come to an end right now!! One Facebook user said, “Prayers for his family and this crime-ridden area we live in.”

Another Facebook user added, “Prayers for this baby boy’s family.” “It’s so sad. This is the world. This is a condensed version of the information.