After a call from Arizona Senator Joe Biden, a Fox News editor was fired, claiming that the audit’damage’ had been done.

Last week’s election audit results did not vindicate a Fox News editor who was sacked after playing a key role in calling President Joe Biden’s November election victory in Arizona before any other news network.

Chris Stirewalt, a digital political editor, was fired in January for predicting Biden’s victory in the traditionally red state ahead of other networks, angering former President Donald Trump and his followers.

Trump’s son-in-law and former adviser reportedly tried to persuade Rupert Murdoch, the billionaire owner of Fox News, to reverse the decision, which was surprising considering the network’s traditionally conservative attitude. According to the Los Angeles Times, the Associated Press, which partnered with Fox when polling election results, was the second agency to predict Arizona for Biden.

Last Monday, an audit of the election results sought by Trump was revealed, confirming Biden’s victory and revealing that Trump garnered 261 less votes in Maricopa County, the state’s most populated county, than the official numbers.

Stirewalt told CNN on Sunday that the audit’s findings did not vindicate him since “they’re doing their damage regardless.”

“The purpose of these [audits]is to erode trust. Stirewalt clarified, “It’s not what the finding is.” “As a result, seeing this conclusion that nearly correlates to the true results gives me no joy or pleasure. They’re already doing havoc.”

Stirewalt was then asked if he wanted to sue for wrongful firing or “get on the phone with someone over at Fox and say, ‘told you so?’” by CNN’s Jim Acosta.

The former Fox editor, though, dismissed the notion, stating, “Everybody knows we were right in our call, that’s never been in doubt.”

“And if I did that, I wouldn’t be able to hang out with you today, so we’d miss out on this time together,” he joked. “So, why would I do that?” says the narrator.

Despite each recount repeating Biden’s victory, Trump has persistently disputed that he lost the election. Over the weekend, Trump erroneously claimed at a rally in Georgia that the Arizona audit indicated that he had won the state.

Stirewalt expressed his “sincere sympathy” in a CNN interview. This is a condensed version of the information.