After a ‘cage malfunction,’ a ‘dangerous’ venomous snake is loose in a Texas neighborhood.

Following a “cage malfunction,” a deadly snake got away from a resident’s home in Grand Prairie, Texas, and has been reported missing.

Grand Prairie Animal Services verified in a statement on Tuesday that a West African banded cobra was discovered missing from its container by its owner around 5:00 p.m.

“Animal Services, the owner, and a venomous snake apprehension professional actively searched for the snake inside and outside of the residence throughout the night with no success,” according to the agency, which responded to the property in the 1800 block of Cherry Street in Grand Prairie at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The State of Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has granted permission to own the snake, although it is “venomous” and “hazardous,” according to the group.

Residents in the vicinity who spot any form of snake suspected to be the missing cobra should phone 911 immediately, according to the warning, which was put to the agency’s website about midday on Wednesday.

Tre Mat, the snake’s owner, told ABC affiliate WFAA that his pet escaped from an in-house tank following a “cage malfunction,” adding that “it only took a couple minutes.” I’m doing everything I can to assist in the snake’s recovery.”

Officer Mark Beseda of the Grand Prairie Police Agency told the local station that the department has never dealt with a West African banded cobra before and that “this is something new for us and frankly, it put our officers on edge.”

“We’re out in the grass, wandering around the house, and I’m worried if my next foot will be on a dangerous snake.”

“The snake is possibly outside of that home,” he informed homeowners. They must understand that it is exceedingly deadly and aggressive, and that if they see a snake, any snake, that they suspect is a cobra, they must phone 911 immediately and maintain a safe distance.”

As part of its response to the missing snake, the Grand Prairie Police Department (GPPD) cooperated with the Grand Prairie Fire Department, alerting neighboring hospitals to the occurrence and establishing "a protocol with Parkland Hospital to.