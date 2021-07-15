After a book claimed that the general feared a dangerous takeover, Trump says he’s “not into coups.”

General Mark Milley, head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, reportedly feared that former President Donald Trump might launch a coup to keep power after losing the November election.

I Alone Can Fix It: How to Fix It on Your Own, is their future book. Milley and other Joint Chiefs of Staff devised a plan to quit one by one instead of carrying out dangerous or illegal commands from Trump in the aftermath of the election, according to Carol D. Leonnig and Philip Rucker’s book Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year. Trump scoffed at the book’s claim, calling it “crazy” to believe he ever discussed a coup.

While Trump claims he isn’t “into coups,” he also claims that if he were, he wouldn’t choose Milley as his partner because he lacks “courage and skill.”

“In my opinion, Milley is merely a better politician than a general, attempting to gain favor with the Radical Left and the utterly insane people who espouse a philosophy that will destroy our country!” In a statement, Trump stated.

Milley became anxious when Trump ousted Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Attorney General William Barr resigned, according to Leonnig and Rucker, both Pulitzer Prize-winning reporters for The Washington Post. Milley interpreted it as a foreshadowing of “something horrible to come.” Milley reportedly communicated with friends, congressmen, and colleagues about a potential threat, feeling compelled to be “on watch” for what might happen.

According to an excerpt from the book acquired by CNN, Milley told deputies, “They may try, but they’re not going to f**king succeed.” “Without the military, you can’t do this.” You can’t accomplish it without the help of the CIA and FBI. We’re the gun-toting dudes.”

Some others lobbied Trump to use the Insurrection Act, including Trump’s former National Security Advisor General Michael Flynn. The idea was to retake the election and reverse the results, granting Trump a second term by putting the military in command of civilian life.

According to the book, Milley shared people’s suspicions that Trump was inciting disturbance as a pretext to invoke the Insurrection Act, and viewed him as a “typical authoritarian leader with nothing to lose.”

Milley was nominated for the role in 2018 by Trump, who then used him. This is a condensed version of the information.