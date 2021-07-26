After a Black Lives Matter mural was vandalized, two arrests were made.

Two white guys were detained in Santa Cruz, California, in connection with the damage of a Black Lives Matter mural.

The mural drawn on the ground had been destroyed with vehicle track marks when officers arrived at 800 Center Street on Saturday morning, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department.

According to police, investigators studied security footage that showed a car deliberately “burning out” over the length of the painting.

Later on Saturday, police announced the arrests of two men, Hagan Warner, 19, and Brandon Bochat, 20, in connection with the vandalism. Both were arrested and charged with felony vandalism and conspiracy to commit a felony at the Santa Cruz prison.

Bochat, of Santa Cruz, and Hagan, of Boulder Creek, were both released on bond and will be arraigned this week, according to Santa Cruz police chief Andrew Mills.

Other suspects were reportedly involved in the vandalism, according to Mills, who urged them to come forward freely. Police are still investigating the event and monitoring social media posts, he said.

Mills stated that if hate crime charges are merited, the police department will pursue them. “We’re still gathering facts and data, and the last thing I want to do is present a poor case,” he said.

“However, we can see what happened here,” he continued. This wasn’t just a couple of kids having fun on the street doing a burnout. It was a deliberate act of vandalism.”

The BLM mural was defaced last night. @SantaCruzPolice is putting all of their efforts into figuring out who did this. This is infuriating to the entire community of @CityofSantaCruz and its citizens. Hatred will not be tolerated. pic.twitter.com/VFb7gLAwVE

July 24, 2021 — Andrew Mills (@ChiefAndyMills)

According to Mayor Donna Meyers, the mural in question is a public art work that was painted in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death last year.

“Who desired a reminder of the problems Black members of our community face locally and across the country,” Meyers added, it was guided and sponsored by community members.

She called the mural destruction “heartbreaking,” but promised that it will be fixed shortly.

“I can guarantee you that all of my colleagues on the city council will work closely with our community to remedy this. This is a condensed version of the information.