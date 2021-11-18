After a birth control implant pierces her skin, a woman is forced to remove it.

After a birth control implant poked out of her skin, a woman revealed the experience of removing it from her arm.

Marianna Ibarra stated she went to the doctor and was told that was all part of the natural healing process.

She captioned the video, “Shout out to the physicians who gaslit me and said the cyst that was forming on the incision was part of the healing process.”

The Nexplanon birth control implant could be seen protruding out of her arm via a huge hole in her flesh in the video. “I’m just about to remove my birth control implant, which has literally just popped out of my skin. Right now, I’m not even kidding you, and I’m at a loss for what to do “In the video, she says.

Nexplanon birth control is implanted into the arm and works by gently releasing a continuous stream of progestin, a synthetic counterpart of the hormone progesterone. It suppresses ovulation, thickens cervical mucus, and alters uterine lining.

Although cases of the implant protruding through the skin are uncommon, the implant has been reported to migrate to other regions of the body. The FDA updated the Nexplanon label in 2016 to include migration warnings, stating that a “deep” insertion is more likely to cause problems identifying or removing the implant.

Marianna Ibarra's original sound Ibarra was seen pulling the implant out with her own hands in a later video provided to TikTok, but the service quickly erased it. She quickly shared the video on Twitter.

After some individuals mistook her Nexplanon implant for a “lollipop stick,” Ibarra clarified to viewers of the video that she had a Nexplanon implant, not an IUD. Nexplanon, unlike IUDs, has a matchstick-like form.

The film served as an example for most viewers of how AFAB issues are sometimes disregarded in healthcare. According to a study published in 2021, cis women, trans males, and non-binary people with gyne organs are five times more likely. This is a condensed version of the information.