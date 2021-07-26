After a bear is tranquilized, a camper is fined $6,000 for improper food storage.

Belinda Arvidson of Idaho was fined nearly $6,000 for unlawful food storage at Grand Teton National Park, which is a misdemeanor crime. The US attorney’s office for Wyoming claimed in a statement on Friday that the sloppy encampment resulted in a grizzly bear obtaining a “food reward.” Arvidson was sentenced to four years of unsupervised release after the bear was tranquilized.

The park, according to the attorney’s office, included various bear warnings and information about proper food storage, including bear boxes, which could be used to store food, beverages, and other items. Arvidson, on the other hand, continued to leave her meals uncovered and unsupervised.

As a result, a grizzly bear was discovered searching through Arvidson’s garbage and was rewarded with food. The bear was tranquilized, collared, and transported to a separate region of the park by boat, where officials believe it will not represent a threat to other park visitors. Officials have warned that if the bear is involved in a similar circumstance again, it will be euthanized. The bear is currently being tracked with a GPS collar, according to the attorney’s office.

In a statement, Grand Teton National Park Superintendent Chip Jenkins said, “Irresponsible activities have repercussions, and many times it is the wildlife that pays the ultimate price.” “We all have a responsibility to conserve and safeguard Grand Teton National Park and the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem’s amazing wild animals.”

According to park officials, Arvidson’s restitution paid covered the costs of relocating and tracking the bear.

The Greater Yellowstone Area, which includes Grand Teton National Park, is home to an estimated 750 grizzly bears. In the Yellowstone Ecosystem, grizzlies that are categorized as “threatened” are protected under the Endangered Species Act. As a result, the National Park Service (NPS) pledges to keep bears from acquiring human food, protect wilderness to reduce human-caused mortalities and disturbances, and continue its long-term monitoring program.

To honor its word, the National Park Service has posted a list of camping rules on its website to keep bears and people safe. The National Park Service encourages visitors to keep all food in "a bear-resistant food storage locker" or inside a closed vehicle, according to these rules. It also serves as a reminder to visitors to store their belongings.