After a bear attack in Alaska, a Facebook post reunites a Montana man with his dog.

According to the Associated Press, a Facebook post helped a Montana man reunite with his dog after he was assaulted by a brown bear on Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula.

Jason Umbriaco was bitten twice by the bear and was rushed to a hospital in Soldotna for treatment, but his dog, Buckley, was lost during the incident, along with his collar and tags. When Umbriaco’s dog went missing, two hospital employees advised him to put a message on Facebook.

“I said, ‘Listen, Alaskans adore dogs, so if you just text me a picture of your dog and an approximate location, I’ll put it out on Facebook and it’ll be shared,’” Bonnie Nichols, one of the employees, explained.

The next day, Nichols received a call from Wendie Wilson, who had discovered a stray puppy while travelling to Anchorage. Wilson provided images of the dog to Nichols, and Buckley was identified by Umbriaco.

“It was really a rude awakening. After seeing Buckley again, Umbriaco exclaimed, “I couldn’t believe it.” “I had given up hope and was making internal preparations to just move forward without him, and now it feels like I’m going to reclaim those periods of pure joy and peace.”

The incident happened while he and Buckley were hiking in the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of Anchorage.

Umbriaco claimed the bear attacked him so quickly that he didn’t have time to draw his bear spray. “In an instant,” he added, the bear covered around 50 feet (15 meters). So I raised my arms in a defensive posture, and she bit me on the forearm, close to my elbow.”

The bear panicked and leaped into the nearby Kenai River as he let go.

“In almost any other circumstance and in probably this circumstance, it was a terrible option, but that was the one I had,” he said. “Then she reaches down and bites me on the shoulder,” says the narrator.

After the second bite, the bear retreated and was last seen with her cubs traveling up a hill.

Umbriaco walked back to his truck to call for assistance after being granted a reprieve.

