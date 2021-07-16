After a bear allegedly nearly kills her while performing a trick, a safari tour guide files a lawsuit.

A Pennsylvania woman who was mauled by a Himalayan black bear while it was doing a trick is suing her former employer, alleging that she was not adequately trained and that the bear’s cage was illegally built, putting employees in danger.

According to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Megan Alborg, 24, was working as a safari tour guide at the Nemacolin resort in Pennsylvania in 2019 when she was told to grab a high five from a bear named Kooter. Alborg’s lawsuit claims that instead of doing the act and receiving the marshmallow intended as a reward, the bear grabbed her arm through the cage’s hole and mauled her.

Alborg, who was in severe condition, had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital. Maggie Hardy Knox, the resort’s president, said in a statement following the incident that Nemacolin “truly regret[s]” the situation. Alborg was leading a tour with four passengers, and her complaint alleges she would have died if one of them hadn’t been a trauma nurse who knew how to apply a makeshift tourniquet.

According to the Tribune-Review, the lawsuit claims, “Megan’s arm was severely gashed and pulled apart, and she suffered considerable blood loss.”

Alborg’s right thumb had to be amputated, and she’s had 15 surgeries on her arm, including various skin grafts.

According to Bear Conservation, a non-profit organization dedicated to the care, conservation, and preservation of bears, Himalayan black bears can weigh up to 440 pounds before hibernation. In North America, they’re thought to be more dangerous than bears, and Alborg said that the resort should have been aware of the threat the animal posed to personnel.

She further claimed that the personnel were unqualified to play tricks on the bear, who had been at the resort for nine years.

The Nemacolin Wildlife Adventure was contacted for comment, but no response was received in time for publication.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the bears were kept in a three-fence enclosure that allowed visitors to walk about alone if they were on the outside of the third fence. Guests that purchase a “Safari Tour” are allowed to enter a space between the second and third fences; Alborg. This is a condensed version of the information.