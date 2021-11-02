After a banner drew attention, the FDNY denied that a firehouse was closed due to De Blasio’s vaccine mandate.

The fire department of New York City has denied a banner’s claim that a firehouse was forced to close due to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s vaccine mandate.

The firehouse was “closed due to de Blasio requirement,” according to a placard hanging outside the Ladder 174 firehouse in Brooklyn. The department denied the message was real after an image of the banner began spreading on social media and spurred remarks about the repercussions of mandating first responders to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The banner was pulled down and was not allowed to be put up in the first place, according to Frank Dwyer, the department’s deputy commissioner for public information and external affairs. It’s unclear who was in charge of the hanging.

In a statement, city Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said, “The department has not closed any firehouses.” “Some of our members’ irresponsible phony sick leave is endangering New Yorkers and their fellow firefighters. They must return to work or face the ramifications of their behavior.” pic.twitter.com/NApLwtAvga November 1, 2021 — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) All city employees must choose between getting vaccinated against the coronavirus or risk losing their jobs, according to De Blasio’s vaccine mandate. According to the FDNY, the rule went into force on Monday, and the majority of employees, including 82 percent of the fire department, have decided to be vaccinated.

Thousands of individuals have called in sick since the week began, according to the department. According to Dwyer, around 2,000 employees have been on medical leave this week, and Nigro stated at a Monday news conference that many people were protesting the vaccine demand.

“You are sick if you are sick. It’s a hazardous occupation. I understand. I’d like to see you back at work if you’re not unwell “At the conference, Nigro stated. “Once the members come to their senses and stop abusing medical leave, they will be able to assist not just city residents but also their brothers and sisters who work in these units.” While Nigro highlighted concerns about public safety as a result of the order, de Blasio and New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea minimized the impact. According to De Blasio, public safety has not been jeopardized. This is a condensed version of the information.