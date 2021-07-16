After a backlash over merchandise, Ron DeSantis doubles down on his criticism of Fauci.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis doubled down on his criticism of White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, stating that his state is choosing “freedom over Fauci-ism” days after it was revealed that he was selling products mocking the infectious diseases specialist on his official website.

DeSantis made the remarks at a speech at the Alliance Defending Freedom’s (ADF) religious liberty summit, just days after facing backlash for selling the memorabilia, which also mocks US coronavirus prohibitions.

“When people ask what you did in Florida,” she says. According to DeSantis. “I respond quickly and emphatically: Florida chose freedom over Fauci-ism. He said, “I wasn’t about to let the state get Fauci’d.”

Dr. Fauci has been approached for comment by this website.

On the governor’s official website, you can purchase a variety of things. Hats, flags, and T-shirts with the motto “Keep Florida Free” are among them, as are beverage coolers and other items with the words “Don’t Fauci My Florida.”

The move to sell the items has been criticized by a number of Democrats and high-profile academics.

DeSantis attacked the media and big tech of being anti-conservative in his speech.

“Have the backbone and the capacity to be willing to stand for those right things when the going gets rough, when the lights get hot, when people are throwing stuff at you and attempting to smear you,” he said of conservative politicians. That is, in my opinion, where the rubber meets the road.”

“Academics, corporate media, big tech, big business – all of them adopt a liberal, woke attitude in terms of what they want to see,” DeSantis continued.

“The vast majority of them are adamantly opposed to conservative ideals and traditional beliefs. That’s for certain,” he added.

“So you’re aware of it going in. That’s how the battleground looks, and if you stand up for the truth, you’ll confront the wrath of these institutions in a variety of ways. The media will almost certainly try to discredit you, Big Tech may censor you, and big business may even try to boycott you, your state, or your territory, but that is something you must be willing to accept.”

