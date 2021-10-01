After a ‘apocalyptic’ flea infestation shuts down two schools, students are left “covered in fleas.”

Due to a large flea infestation suspected to be caused by adjacent raccoons, two primary schools in Oakland, California, have been forced to close.

Fleas are insects that feed on human or animal blood and are notoriously tough to get rid of. They can transmit diseases like plague and typhus, in addition to causing unpleasant and uncomfortable bites.

Due to the insects’ long life cycle, a moderate to severe flea infestation can take months to control, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to KPIX, the Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) announced on Wednesday that fleas would close Esperanza Elementary School and Korematsu Discovery Academy in East Oakland, two schools that share the same campus.

The school system had apparently been aware of the situation for two weeks previous to the revelation, but its early efforts to combat the outbreak proved futile.

“As soon as they go back on the concrete and [are]getting in line, they are covered in fleas,” Esperanza fifth grade teacher Kathryn Wilson told KPIX. “They’re hopping,” says the narrator. From their shoulders to their legs, they’re covered in them.”

Exterminators attempted to handle the situation while school was still in session, but the fleas persisted. Wilson, speaking to KGO this time, said, “They were just covered in fleas from their shoulders down to their ankles, more fleas than I have ever seen.” “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen anything like it. It was of biblical proportions.”

Students were even “taking [fleas]off each other,” she said.

The situation deteriorated to the point where teachers threatened to quit coming to work unless the district adopted more aggressive measures to combat the epidemic.

“Unfortunately, the therapies haven’t had the expected effect, at least not as rapidly as we’d like,” OUSD spokesperson John Sasaki told KGO.

According to the news site, the district stated that a wooded area and a park near the schools may have contributed to the outbreak because the schools “had seen concerns with raccoons” in the past.

"They hitchhike," Sasaki explained to KPIX. "If you go through a flea-infested region, fleas may jump on your shoes.