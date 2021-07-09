After a 6.0 magnitude earthquake, boulders fall across a California highway.

Boulders were seen crashing onto a California highway in videos and photos shared on social media after the state was struck by a 6.0 magnitude earthquake.

Several rocks are strewn across Route 395 in a video sent to Twitter by user Brett Durrant. Cars can be seen swerving around the road’s boulders, as one man tries to push the boulders out of the way.

“We had to get out and lift boulders to clear the roadways, and all I could think about was how bad things could get if there was an aftershock. In a following tweet, Durrant added, “The hills above us felt quite menacing.”

Another video, released to Twitter by KGET-TV, shows the moment the boulders started falling from the mountains next to the roadway.

“After the 5.9 magnitude earthquake in Northern California, viewer videos from our Bay Area affiliates show boulders crashing down in Coleville,” KGET tweeted.

Following the earthquake, the Caltrans District 9 Twitter account tweeted several more photographs of boulders hitting California roads. The California Department of Transportation is known as Caltrans.

“A series of earthquakes slammed rocks onto Interstate 395 Wednesday afternoon. The rocks were swiftly removed, and vehicles were escorted out of Walker Canyon by crews from our Sonora Junction Maintenance Yard, according to the tweet.

The earthquake struck areas of Antelope Valley near California's Nevada border on Thursday, according to the US Geological Survey.