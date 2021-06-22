After a 50-50 vote, the GOP filibusters the Voting Rights Bill, halting debate.

After a 50-50 vote that broke down entirely along party lines, Senate Republicans filibustered the Democrats’ voting rights bill, effectively shutting down debate.

The bill was approved by all 50 members of the Senate Democratic caucus, including Democratic West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, who had been the lone holdout on the massive federal election reform package.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, demanded a vote on the For the People Act on Tuesday. Republicans were uniformly opposed to the vote, therefore it was always expected to fail. Democrats, on the other hand, were able to secure a bipartisan vote for the debate. The GOP’s uniform opposition to considering the bill will now be used by the party to accuse the GOP of blocking progressive legislation.

This is a breaking news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.