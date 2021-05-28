After a 4-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her mother, her grandmother was arrested.

A grandmother in Charlotte, North Carolina, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly helping and concealing her granddaughter’s death.

Tammy Taylor Moffett, 53, was detained by police three days after her daughter, Malikah Diane Bennett, 31, was charged with the murder of Majelic Young, her 4-year-old kid.

Bennett was arrested on May 21 when officers responding to a missing persons report discovered the young girl’s remains in her backyard. According to the article, authorities received information that the 4-year-old had been missing for several months and that foul play was suspected.

Bennett was charged with first-degree murder, criminal child abuse, causing physical injury, and criminal concealing a death by police on Monday.

Bennett most likely killed her daughter in early September 2020, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Lieutenant Bryan Crum. Bennett then buried the infant at her house off of Braden Drive in northwest Charlotte, according to police.

“I’ve spent the last ten years working in homicide. This case, I can tell you, is really frightening. “Everyone who has worked on it is disturbed,” Crum said during a press briefing on Monday. “Many of us are parents, and it’s difficult for us to comprehend how someone could kill their child, bury them, and go on with their lives as if nothing had happened.”

Police stated Thursday that Moffett had been arrested and charged with concealing a death and accessory after murder after further investigation. It was unclear how Moffett was engaged in the child’s death at the time.

Tammy Taylor Moffett, 53, was charged with concealing a death and being an accessory after the fact to murder, according to detectives.

5G7zavW87w https://t.co/5G7zavW87w

May 27, 2021 — WBTW News 13 (@WBTWNews13)

Moffett was frequently seen at Bennett’s house, according to neighbors, visiting her daughter and grandchildren, but she appeared to become more aloof once the police investigation began.

Corey Thomas, a neighbor who lives across the street from where the child’s body was discovered, told WCNC, “It’s shocking on so many levels.” “You’d think that with so much trouble, relatives would be involved.” Grandma was nowhere to be found.”

Bennett’s children appeared to be in danger, according to neighbors and other family members, before the 4-year-old daughter was killed.

According to the documents of the court, This is a condensed version of the information.