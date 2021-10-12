After a $3.5 million fine from a Florida county, DeSantis supports a law prohibiting vaccine-related firings.

Florida’s Leon County faces a $3.5 million punishment for terminating 14 employees who refused to acquire COVID-19 vaccines, and Governor Ron DeSantis is looking into all legal measures to prevent vaccine-related layoffs in the private sector.

Leon County was found to have violated Florida’s statute barring government bodies from seeking proof of a COVID-19 immunization 714 times, for a total fine of $3.575 million, according to the Florida Department of Health. Leon County has denied breaking the law, creating doubts about the statute’s applicability, and has committed to enforce the vaccine mandate.

DeSantis, who has been a strong opponent of vaccine and mask regulations, said the bill makes it “clear” that people cannot be discriminated against based on their COVID-19 vaccination status. He mentioned natural immunity among people who had already been sick as a reason to oppose vaccine mandates, and he chastised the “powers that be” for failing to recognize it. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises everyone to get vaccinated, regardless of whether they have COVID-19.

DeSantis said of people who had recovered from the illness, “You have a lot of folks in that boat.” “Also, I believe that [vaccination]should be a personal choice. That is the law in Florida, and individuals must follow it.” Along with imposing fines, DeSantis stated that he is open to enacting other legal safeguards for workers who refuse to be vaccinated. DeSantis intends to sue the Biden administration over its demand that employees at organizations with more than 100 employees get vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing. In September, Biden announced the proposal, but left implementation to the Department of Labor, which has yet to release details or enforce the move.

In the face of labor shortages, DeSantis termed it “completely unacceptable” to enact policies that could force businesses to terminate employees.

“I believe that every employee should be safeguarded from losing their job as a result of this. Why would you wish for people to lose their jobs?” According to DeSantis. “These are folks who have been working for us since the beginning, and now they’re going to be fired?” DeSantis pushed, unsure if he could sign an executive order prohibiting private corporations from dismissing employees who refuse to be vaccinated. This is a condensed version of the information.