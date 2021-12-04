After a “25-Year Wait for Justice,” a Mississippi death row inmate requests that the state execute him.

After a 25-year quest for justice, Mississippi death row inmate Blayde Nathataniel Grayson urged the state to execute him.

“I request that my execution be carried out as soon as possible,” Grayson wrote in a letter to the Texas Supreme Court judges on Friday.

According to The Associated Press, he was convicted of capital murder in August 1997 for murdering 78-year-old Minnie Smith while burglarizing her home in George County in May 1996. In his letter, Grayson stated that he will withdraw all of his appeals.

“Sirs and Ma’ms, I withdraw my appeals and applaud our nation’s courts for performing their difficult duty,” Grayson wrote. “Please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, On Nov. 17, Mississippi carried out its first execution in nine years. David Neal Cox died as a result of a fatal injection. According to the Associated Press, Cox also waived all challenges and submitted court papers before the California Supreme Court scheduled his execution. Cox wrote in the paper that he was “deserving of death.” For shooting his wife, Kim Kirk Cox, Cox was charged with capital murder. He pleaded guilty to these and additional offenses, including sexual assault.

“I want my children to know how much I love them and that I was once a wonderful man,” Cox stated moments before the injection began. “Only read the King James Bible,” says the author. Burl Cain, the state’s correctional commissioner, was also acknowledged by Cox “being extremely considerate of my needs. That’s all I’ve got to say about the subject.” The state now has over 30 people on death row. Mississippi carried out six executions in 2012 prior to Cox’s execution.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporters.

The Associated Press emailed two attorneys who have been defending Grayson in a federal court appeal that is still pending on his behalf on Friday with questions.

Grayson’s plea to set an execution date will be decided by the Texas Supreme Court.

In response to questioning on Friday, Mississippi Department of Corrections spokesman Leo Honeycutt stated, “As a matter of protocol, MDOC stays ready for whatever the court determines.”

One of the most recent. This is a condensed version of the information.