After a 22 percent increase in crime in a year, the New York Police Department gets a $200 million budget boost.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has gotten a $200 million budget boost, despite the fact that crime in New York City increased by 22% in May compared to the same month last year.

According to NY1 News political reporter Courtney Gross, the New York City Council approved the NYPD budget hike in a 39-6 vote on Wednesday. The vote effectively raises the New York City Police Department’s budget from $5.2 billion to $5.4 billion. The funds will be used to improve information technology, internal reform efforts, and officer overtime.

The budget increase has coincided with a rise in crime around the city. The NYPD reported on June 3 that crime in the city increased by 22% in May compared to May 2020.

Robberies accounted for 46.7 percent of the rise, while grand larceny accounted for 35.6 percent. An rise of 20.5 percent in felony assault and a 73 percent increase in gunshot occurrences were additional factors. The only crime that decreased in frequency between the two periods was burglary. Only 37 murders were reported in both months.

Several indicators imply that New York City Democratic voters have resisted calls to “defund the police” despite nationwide protests against police brutality and racial inequality in 2020. In reality, the recently authorized NYPD budget is only $600 million less than the $6 billion budget for 2020.

Initial results from the Democratic primary for mayor of New York City indicate people preferring candidates who support the police over those who support defunding the police. Eric Adams, a former police officer and current Brooklyn Borough President, is presently leading the campaign. His campaign focused on increasing public safety and rebuilding trust between police and city residents.

Approximately 7 in 10 Democratic voters in the city would prefer a larger municipal police presence, according to a WNBC/Telemundo 47/Politico/Marist poll released mid-June.

As of June 7, 687 people have been shot in New York City in 607 incidents since the start of 2021â€”the highest year-to-date number in a decade, according to CompStat, a statistical system used by the NYPD. The pandemic’s economic and physical strain worsened gun violence in areas where it was already high, experts told The New York Times.

