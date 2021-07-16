After a $16,000 repair quote from the company, a YouTuber fixes the Tesla for $700.

After Tesla’s lessee was charged $16,000 for a repair, a YouTuber demonstrated how he fixed a Tesla Model 3’s damaged battery pack for just $700.

The video, which was posted on Sunday by Rich Benoit of the YouTube channel Rich Rebuilds, sparked a debate regarding consumers’ freedom to repair, particularly when it comes to automobiles.

After encountering road debris, the Tesla’s lessee, named only as Donald, damaged the car’s cooling system. A coolant line connects to a nipple on the battery pack underneath the car on Tesla Model 3s, according to the website The Drive. The debris had damaged the flange in this example, allowing coolant to flow from the battery pack.

Donald took his car to a Tesla service shop, only to be told that the repair would cost $16,000. Because the broken element was molded into the battery pack’s outer shell, the repair center requested that the entire battery be replaced.

Chad at Electrified Garage, the third-party electronic vehicle service business that worked on the repair with Benoit, said, “I say otherwise.”

After doing some research online, Donald contacted Benoit for assistance. Electrified Garage pulled out the battery pack’s nipple, cleaned it up, and threaded it back into the outer shell using a brass fitting in a YouTube video that has been viewed over 500,000 times. The total cost was only $700.

Although the video’s creators stated that they were not “bashing” Tesla, they did raise concerns about various firms’ repair policies.

Tesla warned Donald that if he opted to have the car repaired, the firm would keep the damaged battery pack, which may be sold for thousands of dollars online. He referenced a consumer protection law in New Jersey that prohibits service centers from refusing to return a replaced part.

“We want to emphasize the value of having third-party repairs,” Benoit said.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on July 9 that aims to increase competition in a variety of businesses.

The decree also promises to “make it easier and less expensive to fix anything you own by prohibiting manufacturers from prohibiting self-repairs or third-party repairs of their products.”

Third-party repairs are not permitted by Tesla. This is a condensed version of the information.