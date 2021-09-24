After a 125-mile journey home, a 500-pound bear was euthanized.

After a 125-mile trek home, a 500-pound black bear in Michigan was recently euthanized. Officials said the bear had grown too accustomed to being near people, making it a “danger to human welfare.”

While some Michigan residents praised the decision, others were outraged.

The bear was initially discovered in Traverse City, Michigan, in April, according to a Facebook post by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Officers radio-collared him and transported him to a secluded region near Alpena, a city about 125 miles away, after he was discovered roaming through residential neighborhoods.

However, the bear missed his home and returned the 125 miles. He was observed prowling the streets of Traverse City once more in May.

The bear’s conduct has been increasingly daring since then, according to the DNR. “It has harmed property by looting bird feeders, fruit trees, apiaries, and trash cans. The bear has also been making its way closer to the city.”

DNR exterminated the bear on Thursday “in the interest of public safety” because it had received food rewards and had become comfortable with humans, and because relocation had “proven unsuccessful.”

“While we want to protect animal populations as much as possible, our major concern in these situations is human safety, and we believe this bear could pose a threat to human welfare based on its behavior and history,” they added.

Unfortunately, bears who receive food rewards are frequently euthanized.

This website said that a bear in Colorado was euthanized earlier this month after breaking into a residence and trapping the inhabitants inside. Officials suspect the animal was on the lookout for human food.

Black bears can be seen in both Colorado and Michigan.

On its website, the CPW stated, “Most conflicts between people and bears can be related to easy-to-get-at human food, waste, pet food, bird seed, or other attractants.”

“When people let bears find food, their natural desire to eat can outweigh their fear of humans,” CPW added.

Officials advise residents living near bears to avoid putting trash, birdseed, food, and other items out overnight to keep both bears and humans safe.

Despite the fact that the DNR indicated that its officers “weighed all options” before euthanizing the bear, some commentators were dissatisfied with the choice.

“Aren’t there [sic]more humanitarian ways to do things? This is a condensed version of the information.