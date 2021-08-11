After a $100 bill, diners rush to tip a 7-month pregnant waitress.

Diners rush to tip a 7-month pregnant waitress after paying a $100 bill.

A number of people have expressed their support for a pregnant restaurant waitress after a table left without paying their bill or tipping.

On the night of Friday, August 7, Caitlin Gadsby, who is seven months pregnant, was working alone as a waitress at The Galway House bar and restaurant in Boston’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood.

Because of a surge of customers who had come in after a concert that night, Gadsby was particularly busy.

During the night, though, a party of about five people got up and left without paying after consuming roughly $100 in food and drink.

“They were gone before I even realized what had happened. When they didn’t pay the bill, I was extremely taken away. “I’ve been in this profession for so long and that’s the first time that’s ever happened to me,” Gadsby told CBS Boston.

The dine and dash incensed the Galway House staff to the point where they posted photos of the group who ran out on the bill on Facebook in an attempt to track them down.

“Let’s make these douches famous [after]they ran out on a check at the Galway,” the restaurant stated. “The worst aspect was that the server was a pregnant woman, which was out of the question. Please let me know if you know them, and I’ll send you a $100 gift card.”

The group’s failure to pay the debt infuriated a number of local residents and customers, who began asking whether they could help Gadsby.

“I loathe people like these…

Monique Taylor expressed her regret, saying, “I’m sorry this happened.” “Also, what is her due date? I’d like to contribute to her cause.”

Ron Richo proposed, “Let’s start a fund to tip the server what she would have gotten.” This is something I’d like to get involved with.”

The restaurant subsequently made Gadsby’s Venmo account public, allowing others to pay to the employee, which a lot of individuals did cheerfully.

The fact that folks like her, as well as many other restaurant and staff members, had been profoundly damaged by the COVID-10 pandemic, according to Gadsby, made the situation with the group walking out even worse.

Now that businesses are open again, she claims she is working “as much as I can for.” The following is a condensed version of the data.