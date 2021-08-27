After 98 days in the hospital with the virus, a man who thought COVID was “propaganda” survives.

After getting COVID-19, a virus he thought was a hoax until he caught it himself, a South Carolina man is recovering from a three-month hospital stay.

The report is the latest example of someone changing their mind about COVID-19 — or vaccines — after being forced to face the virus head-on. As the highly contagious Delta strain fuels an increase in cases across the country, this increasingly common change of heart emphasizes the seriousness of COVID-19.

For example, a lady died after giving delivery owing to COVID-19-related problems earlier this month. “Mom, I wish I got vaccinated,” she allegedly texted her mother.

An unvaccinated man in Missouri nearly died from the virus, and all seven of his children, ranging in age from three to eighteen, became ill as well.

“I never improved. He explained, “I simply kept getting worse.”

Willie Ballew of Spartanburg County, South Carolina, feels fortunate to be alive after his contact with the sickness, as do many others. “Nurses and physicians told me I had a zero to five percent chance of making it,” Ballew told WSPA, emphasizing the seriousness of his illness.

The 34-year-old was diagnosed with COVID-19 in April, according to the news outlet. He developed a cough and soon developed respiratory failure, prompting him to be placed in a medically induced coma.

“I used to think COVID was propaganda, and I’m not going to lie,” Ballew admitted to WSPA. “I was in a coma for 29 days before waking up and being intubated for another 30 days on a ventilator. I ended up with a perforated bowel when I was intubated.”

Ballew spent a total of 98 days in the hospital, losing 110 pounds and undergoing various surgeries. He’s now at home with his family, including his wife and sons, but his recuperation isn’t complete. “It wasn’t the COVID that was the problem; it was everything that came after COVID. He told WSPA, “It’s what COVID can do to your body.”

He also mentioned that while in the hospital, he lost strength in his right arm, which he is now attempting to regain.

Meanwhile, Ballew’s wife has a message for everyone who still doubts the virus. “COVID is a real thing. Please have a look if you don’t believe me. This is a condensed version of the information.