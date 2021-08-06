After 9/11 families asked Biden to skip memorials, the White House said it is working with them.

The White House is defending its handling of classified federal evidence that victims’ families have been seeking on the role that Saudi Arabia may have played as the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks approaches, even as some of those families say President Joe Biden should skip memorial events this year if the documents aren’t released before then.

On Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters, “Our thoughts are with the families who lost loved ones on 9/11, especially in these days leading up to the 20th anniversary of the attacks, which is coming up only next month.” “The White House Office of Public Engagement and National Security Council personnel have met with groups representing relatives of those who died on 9/11 to discuss their document requests and to hear their perspectives on policy issues that will remain a priority.”

Nearly 1,800 people who were directly impacted by the attacks signed the letter, stating that they will not be attending ceremonies remembering the victims if Biden is present.

According to NBC News, they said in their letter, “We cannot in good faith, and with veneration to those lost, sick, and injured, invite the president to our holy grounds until he meets his vow.”

Biden stated during his presidential campaign that if elected, he would push the Department of Justice to deal with 9/11 families. To keep the materials secret, the Trump administration used the state secrets privilege.

Biden maintained his promise, according to Psaki, “that the invocation of such a privilege be narrowly restricted and not undertaken to avoid embarrassment to a personal organization.”

She stated, “He remains dedicated to the pledge he made during the campaign.” “Of course, the Department of Justice would take all necessary steps.”

Psaki didn’t say whether Biden plans to attend any memorial activities, as presidents have done every year since the attacks for the past two decades.

The World Trade Center site in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and the place outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where United Airlines Flight 93 crashed after passengers and crew defeated hijackers, are also common locations for events.

The attacks claimed the lives of about 3,000 people.

“Twenty years later, there is still no justification—unfounded allegations of ‘national security’ or. This is a condensed version of the information.