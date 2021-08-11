After 8 years of mysterious illnesses, a woman has her implants removed.

After eight years of enduring unknown diseases, a Colorado lady had her breast implants removed.

Jessi Jean, who was only 23 at the time, paid $12,000 for the augmentation procedure because she wanted to feel “more feminine.” She chose “smooth round silicone gel mentor implants,” which she acknowledged she couldn’t afford and had to pay for with credit.

However, Jean, a Denver resident, became ill over time. Undiagnosed rashes and skin complaints, brain fog, memory and concentration problems, anxiety, joint and muscle pains, and headaches were among her symptoms.

She’s been outspoken about her experiences on social media, discussing her symptoms and “explant” operation with her TikTok and Instagram followers.

“While I’m not against plastic surgery or anyone who has had anything done, I’m upset my surgeon did not adequately tell me of the risks,” Jean said last month in a series of posts on her 2013 treatment.

Jean also revealed that she has lost 90% of her nipple sensitivity and is concerned if she will be able to breastfeed her child.

Implants, she claimed, are “toxic,” and that “it may happen whether your body turns on them right after you have them or 8 years later.” Her social media posts frequently use the hashtag #BII, which stands for breast implant sickness.

Breast implant disease “is a phrase that some women and doctors use to refer to a wide range of symptoms that can emerge after undergoing reconstruction or cosmetic augmentation with breast implants,” according to the non-profit Breastcancer.org website. Adjuvant-induced autoimmune/inflammatory syndrome is another name for this condition (ASIA). Any type of breast implant can cause BII.”

“While there is currently no method to prove these symptoms are a result of breast implants, most patients point to their implants after comprehensive testing rules out everything else,” Jean posted on Instagram.

Jean went on to say that she has spent “thousands of dollars this year chasing symptoms that all seem to come under the umbrella of breast implant disease.”

Symptoms of Breast Implant Illness, according to Breastcancer.org Muscle and joint pain Fatigue that lasts a long time Problems with memory and focus Breathing difficulties Sleep.