After 37 years, a message in a bottle washes up on a Hawaiian beach.

A message in a bottle that has been floating in the ocean for over three decades has finally washed up on a beach in Hawaii, over 4,000 miles from where it was sent.

The note was written by Japanese high school students in 1984 and sunk in a 750-bottle experiment off the coast of Tokyo.

While wandering with her family in Hawaiian Paradise Park, Abbie Graham, 9, came upon the partially hidden treasure. She discovered a mud-covered glass bottle with a corroded cap and persuaded her parents, John and Angie Graham, that it was significant.

John Graham told the Hawaiian Tribune-Herald, “I felt it was trash, and she thought it was treasure.” Because the cap was rusted shut, they had no choice but to break the bottle in order to read the typewritten note inside.

“The ocean current investigation” was written in capital letters at the top of the once-white postcard. The message had been authored by the Chiba Prefectural Choshi High School Natural Science Club, according to the information.

“This bottle was thrown into the water off the shore of Choshi, Japan, in July 1984,” the note stated. It requested that anyone found it respond with their name, address, the date and location of finding, as well as the longitude and latitude.

According to the Hawaiian Tribune-Herald, the directions, which were also written in Japanese and Spanish, were amazingly well preserved after their naval trip, although Abbie remarked that the paper smelled like “wet cat.”

According to the Japanese daily The Mainichi, the 9-year-finding old’s is the first Choshi High School message discovered since 2002, when the 50th bottle washed up on Kikaijima Island in southwest Japan.

Members of the group spent the following few years tracing the 750 bottles’ journeys, with bottles washing up in China, the Philippines, and the west coast of the United States. The club collapsed in 2007 after sightings dried up.

“We assumed the final one was recovered in Kikaijima,” said Jun Hayashi, vice principal of the high school. “We never dreamed another would be discovered 37 years later,” according to The Mainichi.

After the 1984 note, current pupils at the school wrote a letter to Abbie last week. This is a condensed version of the information.