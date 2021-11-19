After 35 years, a mother admits to strangling her child and discarding his body in a dumpster.

A lady was recently arrested after admitting to murdering her baby 35 years ago and discarding his remains in a dumpster.

Officers secured an arrest warrant for 62-year-old Janita M. Philips, a Florida resident, for the 1986 murder of her child, according to a press statement from the Greenwich Police Department in Connecticut on Wednesday.

“An infant male child was found lifeless inside a trash truck that had just emptied a dumpster at the apartment complex situated at 27 Havemeyer Place in Greenwich,” police announced on May 16, 1986.

The medical examiner’s office deemed the case a homicide after the infant boy’s body was discovered in the trash truck. The baby died by strangling, according to the medical examiner’s office. The medical examiner’s office also stated that the baby was murdered shortly after birth, according to police.

Police recovered various pieces of evidence, “including items saturated in blood,” and conducted dozens of interviews with inhabitants of the flat where the slain newborn was discovered in 1986 and the following years, but were “unable to definitively identify the child’s killer.”

Despite earlier failures in identifying the infant’s killer, the Greenwich Police Department’s Cold Case Unit began employing modern forensic testing and physical evidence in 2020 in order to determine who the infant’s mother was.

Greenwich Police Department detectives obtained assistance from Florida law enforcement officials and were able to positively identify Philips as the mother of the deceased infant. Philips was also a resident of 27 Havemeyer Place at the time of the homicide, according to detectives.

Detectives from the Greenwich Police Department headed to Florida in 2021 to interrogate Philips with the help of detectives from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

During the questioning, Philips confirmed to authorities that “she was the child’s mother and that she caused his death.”

“Additional DNA testing proved that Philips was the deceased child’s mother,” police said.

Philips surrendered to the Greenwich Police Department on Friday after the arrest warrant was received. She was subsequently taken to court and charged with murder on one count.

“We are delighted that justice has finally been served for this community’s infant child.” The investigation is ongoing. This is a condensed version of the information.