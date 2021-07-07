After 10 bodies were discovered 14 days after the collapse, the death toll on the beach has risen to 46.

The dead toll in the Surfside condominium disaster has risen to 46, according to a fire official, after search and rescue crews discovered 10 more bodies 14 days after the Florida condominium fell.

According to the Associated Press, Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah informed relatives privately on Wednesday that ten bodies and other human remains had been recovered from the rubble of the Champlain Towers South building. According to Jadallah, just 32 victims have been recognized.

The site workers, according to Jadallah, “performed some major clearance of the pile” and “were able to get down to various spots to investigate.” On Tuesday, the search and rescue team was also cleaning debris, carrying buckets down a line to be emptied elsewhere.

Since the first few hours after the June 24 collapse, no residents of the building have been found alive, and workers have not discovered any additional traces of survivors.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

At a news conference Tuesday evening, the county’s police director, Freddy Ramirez, stated, “Right now, we’re in search and rescue mode.” “Our top priority right now is to offer closure to the families,” he continued.

According to Alan Cominsky, the county’s fire chief, searchers were still hunting for any open spots within the heaps of wreckage where further survivors might be found.

He stated, “Unfortunately, we are not seeing anything positive.”

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava of Miami-Dade said the families of the missing were expecting word of “tragic loss.” President Joe Biden, who was in the area last week, called her on Tuesday to express his continued support, she added.

“I believe that when it comes time to move on to the next step, everyone will be ready,” she stated.

Reporters had their first look at the scene on Tuesday, albeit it was limited to the section of the structure that workmen demolished Sunday after the initial collapse left it standing but extremely unstable. A 30-foot (9-meter) high pile of shattered concrete and twisted steel spanned almost half the length of a football field. Backhoes removed rubble from the mound, blocking any view of the search activity.

Elsa’s severe weather hampered search efforts to some extent. Assistant Fire Chief said that lightning forced rescuers to take a two-hour break early Tuesday. This is a condensed version of the information.