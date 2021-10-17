Afraid about the man she’s with, a woman leaves a note with the store cashier.

Authorities have discovered a lady who handed a grocery cashier a note claiming that the man she was with was going to hurt her.

According to a post on Facebook by the York County Sheriff’s Office, the woman entered a Food Lion supermarket in Clover, South Carolina, about 1.20 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, “she handed the cashier a note, appeared to be in panic, and indicated the man she was with was going to hurt her.”

The woman then walked out of the supermarket with the male, leading the store to call the cops.

Log into Facebook to begin sharing and interacting with your friends, family, and acquaintances.

The sheriff’s office sent out a warning with a photo of the woman and a request for information.

The woman had been discovered, according to the sheriff’s office. “This individual has been located and is in good health. “We appreciate your help,” the sheriff’s office remarked.

However, several users attacked the sheriff’s office, claiming that releasing the woman’s photo put her in danger.

“Wow! I’m astounded that THIS is how you think about assisting a woman in a [domestic violence]situation!!! Sarah Myers wrote, “Unreal.”

“This is one of the reasons why so many women are afraid to seek treatment,” wrote Kimberly Inglefield.

If he sees this, God help her!”

“Please consider over half of the comments on this page,” Ali Eubanks added. This was a really reckless thing to post, especially since it included her photo. You put her on social media, where her abuser may potentially see her, after she pleaded for help discretely.” Others, on the other hand, praised the sheriff’s office for its efforts.

Elizabeth Blackwelder wrote, “Thank God the cops released this so she could be discovered sooner.” “Unless Y’all are buddies with him, he can’t see anything.” We reached out to the York County Sheriff’s Office for comment.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, about 20 people in the United States are physically abused by an intimate partner every minute, equating to more than 10 million women and men per year (NCADV).

Domestic abuse, according to the NCADV, is defined as “willful intimidation, physical assault, battery, sexual assault, and/or other abusive behavior as part of a systemic pattern.” This is a condensed version of the information.