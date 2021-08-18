Afghanistan’s First Female Mayor is ‘terrified’ of what the Taliban may bring.

When Azra Jafari became Afghanistan’s first female mayor, she made history, but the progress she witnessed the country make during her tenure is disintegrating in front of her eyes as the Taliban consolidate their authority.

“We don’t know what the Taliban will do, but we do know that the situation will worsen,” Jafari told This website. “Everything is in disarray. We have no idea what’s going on.”

The Taliban quickly retook control of Afghanistan after the United States withdrew its soldiers, with no resistance. The Taliban’s reclaiming of power sparked widespread anxiety about the fate of women, journalists, and other activists, as well as those who assisted America throughout its two-decade war.

Jafari, Afghanistan’s first female mayor and a member of the Hazara ethnic group, said she is “terrified” about her country’s future. She governs the city of Nili and is a member of the Hazara ethnic group.

The Hazara people, a religious and ethnic minority in Afghanistan, have a long history of discrimination and persecution. After capturing power in the 1990s, the Taliban waged war on the Hazaras, and the targeted killings of Hazaras constitute to ethnic cleansing, according to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights’ office.

With the Taliban in power again, Jafari is concerned that her Hazara family in Afghanistan would be slaughtered just for being Shia Muslims, whereas the Taliban embrace a rigorous interpretation of Sunni Islam.

Furthermore, Hazaras are frequently perceived as having supported the previous, Western-backed government, and Jafari stated that Hazara women have been “liberally participating in society,” including working in government, security forces, and enterprises.

“From 2008 until 2014, I was a mayor. I saw changes, as well as increased energy and capacity for a better life, as well as optimism for the future. But now it appears that everything is going backwards,” Jafari said.

When the Taliban was in power, women were treated as second-class citizens. If they wanted to leave their homes, they needed male escorts, they couldn’t acquire an education, and they couldn’t work. Breaking the regulations, such as leaving the house without covering their face, might result in public humiliation and beatings.

After twenty