Afghanistan’s female mayor is waiting for the Taliban to “kill me,” but there is no help on the way.

Zarifa Ghafari, who made history in 2018 by becoming Afghanistan’s first female mayor, is sitting at home, waiting for the Taliban to come for her.

The Taliban’s swift conquest of Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, prompted concerns about the fate of women’s rights, as the Taliban hinted of reinstituting Sharia law. Ghafari was appointed by President Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country when the Taliban gained control. She has faced three assassination attempts, which she blames on the Taliban.

“I’m sitting here, waiting for them.” No one is willing to assist me or my family. I’m just sitting with my hubby and them. They will hunt down and kill people like me. I’m not going to be able to abandon my family. “And anyhow, where would I go?” says the narrator. On Sunday, Ghafari told I News.

Ghafari faced a mob of men on her first day in office, but she refused to back down and continued to serve as mayor of Maidan Shahr, Wardak province’s capital and a Taliban stronghold. In March 2020, the Trump administration presented her with the International Women of Courage Award, during which she warned that Afghan women are “always worried for the future” since they “have not forgotten the Taliban’s reign.”

The ceremony took place after the Trump administration agreed to remove troops from Afghanistan by May 1, 2021, as part of a deal with the Taliban. Ghafari requested the US’s “continuous support” to ensure that the peace process “does not undermine the advances made since the dark days of the Taliban government.”

Even in the midst of the messy withdrawal, President Joe Biden has defended the choice to take soldiers out of Afghanistan. He claimed that Trump’s May 1 deadline forced him to choose between leaving the country and sending more troops to Afghanistan to combat the country’s civil conflict. Officials close to Biden have also stated that failure to follow through on the conversations mediated by the Trump administration with the Taliban would plunge America back into an all-out conflict with the Taliban, putting troops at danger.

