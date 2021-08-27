Afghan describes his family’s ‘nightmare’ flight from Kabul to the United States.

Mustafa had an immense sense of relief after arriving in Washington, D.C. with his wife and one-year-old daughter.

He escaped Taliban-controlled Afghanistan just days before the US-led evacuation was to cease on August 31.

Mustafa, who only wanted to be named by his first name, described the agonizing effort to get into Kabul’s airport as thousands of Afghans thronged it in a desperate attempt to flee.

He also expressed his displeasure with the evacuation’s disorganized character, the hard conditions his family faced on their journey, and his concerns for the relatives and friends left behind.

After working for several years with US groups during the war, the 29-year-old was granted a special immigrant visa (SIV) in 2017. As part of the program, SIV recipients’ spouses and children can seek to enter the United States.

Before bringing his wife over, Mustafa said he wanted to get comfortable in the San Francisco Bay Area. But a procedure he expected to take a few months turned into two years, and her application was ultimately denied—something he believes is related to the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown—and he had to reapply.

He added, “I had a really nice plan for my life.” “However, being apart from my family, particularly my wife, had a profound effect.”

He ended up driving for Uber and Lyft so he could work flexible hours and visit his family in Afghanistan on a regular basis, he added.

‘I couldn’t abandon them.’

Mustafa flew to Kabul six weeks ago for a visit. When the Taliban stormed the country and major towns fell, relatives pushed him to go as soon as possible. But he was adamant about not abandoning his wife and child.

“I was speaking with the United States Embassy as well as some other groups, and I expressed this situation with them, that I’m very concerned about my family, particularly my wife and children,” he stated. “I was unable to abandon them.”

He and his family made arrangements to flee Kabul once the Taliban overran the city. Trying to get into Hamid Karzai International Airport, on the other hand, was a “disaster,” he added.

Mustafa stated he and his wife arrived at the airport together. This is a condensed version of the information.