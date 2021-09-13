Aerial photos taken days after the 9/11 terrorist attacks reveal the aftermath of the attacks.

The sad events of September 11, 2001, have left an indelible mark on the minds of individuals all around the world who saw the disaster unfold on their television screens in real time.

The Twin Towers bursting in flames, people falling from skyscrapers, New Yorkers covered in debris, and buildings collapsing are among the most powerful pictures of the attack.

Aerial photographs taken just days after the tragedy, 20 years later, have exposed the full scope of the catastrophe, which killed roughly 3,000 people.

Terrorists hijacked four commercial jets on 9/11, with two of them, American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175, flying into the World Trade Center’s twin towers in New York. A third plane, American Airlines Flight 77, slammed into the Pentagon in Virginia, while passengers on United Flight 93 overpowered the terrorists and brought the plane down in a Pennsylvania field.

The photographs were released by Maxar Technologies to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks. They are the first publically available declassified satellite pictures of the areas.

At the time, their IKONOS satellite was the “sole high-resolution commercial imagery system in orbit,” and as the word spread, Maxar’s Collection Planning Team repositioned the satellite to collect the crash sites, according to them.

Images taken from above the Big Apple on September 13 and 15 show smoke billowing from the fallen towers, which are surrounded by rubble. A burnt piece of the Pentagon can be seen in photos taken from where the plane crashed into the western section. Satellite photographs shot over the accident site in Shanksville appear to show scattered debris in the field where the jet crashed.

This year, Maxar collected images to compare how the locations have altered over the last two decades. New photographs show tributes in New York, Shanksville, and Arlington, as well as American flags atop tall business buildings in Rosslyn, Virginia.

On Saturday, President Joe Biden paid a visit to all three sites to commemorate the tragic anniversary, while former President George W. Bush, who was in office at the time of the attacks, also spoke.

On September 3, Biden said in a statement announcing the declassification review of the FBI investigation into 9/11, “We must never forget the enduring.” This is a condensed version of the information.