Aerial Footage of a Packed Venue Demonstrates ‘Crowd Crushing’

Aerial film of a suffocating crowd has showed how crowd crushes occur when a surge of bodies generates a ripple effect in the audience.

On Monday, the resurrected clip was published on Reddit, where it has already received nearly 20,000 upvotes. It was labeled as follows: “An overloaded venue’s ‘fluid’ characteristics. This is essentially how crowd crushing occurs.” It depicts a swarm of what appears to be thousands of people in front of a stage when a stampede-like movement occurs from the back of the crowd, propelling waves of people forward.

As swaths of humans walk in lockstep, the people at the front are pressed up against barricades, causing a ripple effect throughout the crowd.

The 9-second film closes with a zoom in on individuals in the crowd, who appear to be staggering from the crush as they extend out their arms, while those in the front appear to be crammed in even tighter.

Surematu22 released it, but he didn’t say where the footage was shot; however, the time stamp shows it was shot in 2005.

The entire date is 02/07/05, and the event is thought to be an Oasis concert in Manchester, England. According to eyewitness accounts from the moment, one of the front barricades collapsed, forcing the mob to surge forward.

There were no significant injuries recorded, and the show went on after a brief pause. “If someone falls down, pick them up,” frontman Noel Gallagher implored the crowd. The Reddit video was shared in the aftermath of the Astroworld festival catastrophe, which left at least eight people dead and many more injured during Travis Scott’s performance at NRG Park stadium on Friday.

The Houston festival had to be postponed, and Saturday’s concert was canceled as the audience appeared to storm the stage, culminating in the deaths.

According to Houston Fire Chief Sam Pea, the rapper, real name Jacques Webster, staged the third annual event, which drew audiences of over 50,000 people.

The patients’ ages range from 14 to 27, with Pea stating that CPR had to be performed on multiple persons, with 17 fans being brought to the hospital, 11 of whom suffering from cardiac arrest.

