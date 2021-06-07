Adult Swim Bumps Have Become the Latest Trend on TikTok.

Adult Swim’s trademark bumps have been recreated by TikTok users, making the trend one of the most popular on the platform right now.

Adult Swim is the grown-up counterpart of Cartoon Network (CN) that airs on the same channel in the evenings, when the majority of CN’s viewers are sleeping. Rick and Morty and Robot Chicken are among the shows that have aired on the network since its inception in 2001.

During commercial breaks, the channel plays distinctive bumps, or bumpers, which are commonly used to indicate that an adult show, rather than the regular Cartoon Network episodes, is about to begin. As a result, some bumpers were designed to be “scary” in order to deter potential thieves.