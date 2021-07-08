Aduhelm, a $56,000-a-year Alzheimer’s drug, has had its drug label revised.

A month after its approval, Anduhelm, a new Alzheimer’s medicine that costs $56,000 per year, will have its label amended.

The FDA’s initial label claimed the treatment may be used for all stages of Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Associated Press, thus the motion by US health regulators for amended prescription instructions was authorized Thursday. The medicine’s effects on patients with more advanced stages of Alzheimer’s will not be researched, according to the new label, which will state that the drug is for those with early or mild Alzheimer’s.

Dr. Suzanne Schindler of Washington University in St. Louis told the Associated Press, “It was quite alarming that the previous label was so broad and included groups of patients in whom the medicine had never been evaluated.” “I believe this is a beneficial development because it better represents the people who were really tested with the drug.”

The drug’s price has sparked debate, notably among Senate legislators, and three outside FDA consultants have left as a result of the drug’s clearance, according to the Associated Press.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

The FDA stated that the label modification is meant to clear up any uncertainty among physicians and patients about who should be prescribed the medicine, which has received widespread criticism since its approval last month.

In a statement released on Thursday, Biogen stated that the adjustment is meant to “clarify” the patients studied in the company studies that led to approval. The FDA addressed the firm about narrowing the label, and the phrasing was authorized.

“FDA concluded that changes to the prescribing information might be made to resolve this confusion,” the agency said in an emailed statement. Despite the revision, the FDA stated that “some patients may benefit from continued treatment” if they have more severe Alzheimer’s disease.

A top FDA official told reporters when the medicine was first approved that it was “relevant to all phases of Alzheimer’s disease.”

The $56,000-per-year price tag and uncertain advantages sparked outrage. The medicine’s approval was dubbed the “worst drug approval decision in recent US history” by one famous Harvard specialist.

Such drastic modifications to medicine labels are uncommon, especially so soon after approval.

Aduhelm hasn’t been proved to be effective in reversing or slowing the progression of the disease. But. This is a condensed version of the information.