‘Additional Individuals’ may face charges in Gabby Petito’s murder, according to her lawyer.

Gabby Petito’s lawyer has suggested that “other individuals” could face charges in connection with her death in Wyoming.

After officials stated Petito’s partner, Brian Laundrie, died after shooting himself in the head near his parents’ house in Florida, attorney Richard Stafford made the statement.

Petito’s body was discovered on October 19 in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park near his parents’ house in Florida, after a month-long search by law authorities. Laundrie was a person of interest in his death.

There has been debate over whether Laundrie’s parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, may face prosecution.

Even when their son returned home alone on a road trip the pair had started together, they were criticized for not commenting on Petito or where she may be.

Petito’s bones were discovered on September 19 in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park, according to authorities. Her death was deemed a homicide by strangulation by an autopsy, which occurred weeks before she was discovered.

Gabby Petito’s family was “informed of the circumstances surrounding the suicide of the lone suspect in Gabby’s murder,” Stafford said in a statement Tuesday.

Her family had been urged not to comment and to let the FBI to continue their investigation “and allow the United States Attorney’s Office to determine whether any other individuals would be charged,” according to his statement.

“We will have a statement when that determination is made,” he added, without naming any individuals.

Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani stated the couple might be charged with being accessory after the fact to murder if they helped Brian Laundrie from law authorities “by giving him a head start.”

10 days before she was reported missing, Laundrie returned to his parents’ house in the van the pair had been traveling in. According to experts, the parents’ participation in the search may help them avoid being charged.

“The fact that they eventually led agents to Brian’s remains makes charges less likely,” Rahmani said Fox 13, “but what the Laundrie parents informed law enforcement and when is critical to any prosecution decision.”

Steven Bertolino, the lawyer who represents the plaintiffs, said in a statement to The Washington Newsday on Wednesday. This is a condensed version of the information.