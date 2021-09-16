Adam Kinzinger slams groups attempting to “overthrow” the government, referring to them as “bored people.”

Representative Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, denounced groups that seek to “overthrow” the government, calling them “bored folks” and pushing the GOP to “denounce” them.

When asked about the right-wing “Justice for J6” event planned for Saturday in Washington, D.C., the Republican congressman made the statements. Hundreds are expected to be up to show support for the pro-Donald Trump rioters who invaded the US Capitol on January 6. Far-right members of the extremist groups Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys are expected to attend the weekend event, according to CBS News.

“Keep in mind that the Oath Keepers may attempt to seem like some sort of constitutional America flag-waving organization. No, they’re all about destabilizing the federal government,” Kinzinger said on CNN on Thursday morning.

The Republican congressman condemned organizations that advocate for the overthrow of the government. “I don’t understand this overthrow the government fetish,” he continued, “except there are a lot of bored folks out there who probably never spent a day in their lives in the military and get to go play dress up.” Many of the rioters who invaded the Capitol on January 6 were dressed in military gear or historical US military uniforms.

“It is past time for the Republican Party to condemn militia-ism and simply state, ‘We are a country that debates our differences in Congress.’ We don’t do it brutally or with all the stress that everyone seems to have these days.’

Fencing has been erected around the Capitol in preparation for the Saturday event, as Capitol Police take precautions in the wake of the violence on January 6. Hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the legislative building on that day, ostensibly to prevent President Joe Biden’s election victory from being officially certified. Prior to the attack, Trump pushed his supporters to “march” to the Capitol and “fight like hell” at a nearby rally.

In an email to This website, Matt Braynard, a spokeswoman for Look Ahead America, which is organizing the “Justice for J6” rally, denied Kinzinger’s criticism.

"The congressman has a hard time dealing with the facts. We oppose violence and support democracy. We are speaking out in support of nonviolent protestors who are being punished and calling for an investigation.