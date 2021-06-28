Adam Kinzinger is the one who is to blame. Kevin McCarthy for Bringing Trump’s Election Lies Back to Life

Following the deadly January 6 Capitol riot, Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger of Illinois stated House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy “bears considerable responsibility” for resurrecting former President Donald Trump’s false election fraud accusations.

Kinzinger, an outspoken opponent of Trump’s fellow Republicans, came on CNN on Sunday in the wake of the former president’s Saturday speech in Ohio, during which he rehashed disproved charges of widespread voting fraud.

When asked if he blamed McCarthy for allowing “lies and conspiracies to fester within the GOP” after the 2020 election, Kinzinger said, “Yeah, I mean, there’s so many people to blame, but he bears serious responsibility because he gave a great speech after the insurgency, he said Donald Trump is to blame, etc.”

McCarthy, who opposed impeachment, said during Trump’s second impeachment trial, when members questioned Trump’s participation in encouraging the Capitol attack, that the former president “bears culpability” for the incident. In January, Kinzinger was one of ten House Republicans who voted for Trump’s impeachment.

“We know [McCarthy] held that position for about a week and then went down to Mar-a-Lago because the majority was just around the corner, if you could just get the money,” Kinzinger said. “And he took the paddles and placed them in the hands of Donald Trump, resurrecting him politically.”

McCarthy was “kind of doing the McConnell, ‘Who’s this Trump man you talk about’ thing,” he said, referring to current Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. “And I can tell you that my colleagues were waiting to criticize the insurgency, but the second Kevin went to Mar-a-Lago, everything changed, and so many people were silenced.”

Brown then inquired whether McCarthy’s public attacks of his own party had an impact on his face-to-face interactions with McCarthy and other GOP colleagues.

“Look, Kevin, I considered him a friend,” Kinzinger explained. “But since January, it’s been like, what are you going to do, what are you going to tell me that there’s some strategy behind denying that January 6 was what it was, that obtaining the majority was worth denying the truth?”

“Can you tell me if he’s still a friend?” I. This is a brief summary.