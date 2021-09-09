Adam Kinzinger, a Republican, slams Trump’s praise for Robert E. Lee and demands that the GOP condemn him.

Former President Donald Trump was criticized by Representative Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican, and numerous other prominent conservatives after he made a statement on Wednesday praising Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

After a statue of Lee, who led the Confederacy in a failed revolt against the United States during the Civil War, was desecrated in Richmond, Virginia, Trump made the statements. Despite the fact that Lee lost the war for the South, the former president declared that many people regard him as “the greatest strategist of all time.”

“If we had Robert E. Lee commanding our forces in Afghanistan, that calamity would have ended many years ago in complete and total victory,” Trump stated.

Kinzinger was eager to criticize Trump for glorifying a traitor who led the soldiers of the South in an attempt to split the country apart. He also asked Republican leaders to condemn the former president’s comments.

“I’m curious as to what @GOPLeader [Kevin McCarthy] thinks of this assertion. He announced yesterday that Trump would be the featured speaker at the @NRCC fundraiser in Tampa in November. Would this country be a better place if Robert E Lee had reigned supreme? Is it just me, or does the GOP have to criticize this? “[sic],” the Republican congressman wrote on Twitter.

Kinzinger was one of ten House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for allegedly inciting a crowd of Trump supporters to attack the White House on January 6. McCarthy and other GOP senators have been chastised by the Illinois Republican for their persistent support for the former president in the aftermath of the violent insurgency.

Other conservatives who have been vocal in their criticism of Trump have also condemned Trump’s statement on Lee.

“Robert E. Lee’s ‘genius’ nearly tore America apart for all time. Miles Taylor, who formerly served as the top of staff for the Department of Homeland Security in the Trump administration, tweeted, “Trump is working hard to finish the job.” Taylor. This is a condensed version of the information.