Adam Kinzinger, a Republican, slams Fox News’ new Tucker Carlson special, calling it “disgusting.”

Representative Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, lambasted Fox News for airing controversial host Tucker Carlson’s new special, Patriot Purge, which claims to portray the “real story behind” the pro-Trump attack on the US Capitol on January 6.

Carlson, who is frequently chastised for his contentious Fox News opinion show, released a trailer for the upcoming special on Wednesday evening, announcing that it would air on November 1st. The teaser suggests the program will give credence to the conspiracy idea that the January 6 assault was a “false flag” operation, prompting outrage and anger on social media.

“Anyone who works for @FoxNews ought to speak up.” This is revolting. Kinzinger shared Carlson’s article on Thursday morning and said, “It appears @foxnews isn’t even pretending anymore.”

In the aftermath of the 2020 election and Trump's supporters' assault on the legislative branch, the Republican congressman has become one of former President Donald Trump's most outspoken detractors. Kinzinger is a member of the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack, along with fellow Republican Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming.

Carlson’s trailer depicts pictures from the January 6 riots and implies that “a plan against the people” is underway. According to one analyst, there is now a “domestic war on terror,” while another speculates that January 6 was a “false flag” operation. Carlson’s video had been viewed more than 1 million times as of the time of writing.

Many Trump supporters and QAnon conspiracy theorists have claimed that January 6 was a “false flag” operation orchestrated by the so-called “deep state.” According to the QAnon theory, Trump is fighting a Satanic organization of Democrats and society elites who are attempting to dominate the world by assaulting children and performing ritual sacrifices.

Fox News was also chastised by Cheney for airing the Carlson special.

"It appears that @FoxNews is providing a platform for @TuckerCarlson to spew the same type of misinformation that sparked violence on January 6." The election was not rigged, and January 6 was not a heist, as @FoxNews has reported.