Activists who followed Kyrsten Sinema into the bathroom were harassed, according to Don Lemon.

Don Lemon of CNN labeled the protestors who followed Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema into a restroom “harassment.”

LUCHA, or Living United for Change in Arizona, released a video of the confrontation with Sinema on Twitter on Sunday, and it quickly went viral.

Members confronted Sinema outside an Arizona State University classroom, where she is a lecturer, and demanded that she back President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion infrastructure plan. They kept filming her inside a bathroom.

Lemon displayed the video during a segment on his show Monday night before criticizing the campaigners.

BREAKING: Blanca, an undocumented kid from Arizona, confronts @SenatorSinema in her ASU classroom. “In 2010, both of my grandparents were deported as a result of SB1070… My grandfather died two weeks ago, and I was unable to travel to Mexico due to the lack of a road to citizenship.” pic.twitter.com/JDZYY2fOD2

3 October 2021 — LUCHA Arizona (@LUCHA AZ)

“They were successful in attracting attention. They were successful. “However, what kind?” Lemon remarked. “When you infringe on someone’s privacy, the line between advocacy and harassment is blurred. I’m not even sure it’s that hazy. It is a form of harassment.”

“Whatever point these demonstrators are trying to make, very few, if any, discussions have been won by yelling at someone in a bathroom,” he continued. It’s also unlikely to increase the target’s sympathy for your cause.”

While Sinema is a Democrat, Lemon remarked that when Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson was assaulted in a fishing store, he made the same point. He stated, “It was going too far then, and it is going too far now.”

“The truth is, a lot of people in America want Sinema and [Sen. Joe] Manchin to back Biden’s program. And there are a plethora of effective ways to protest and make your point. This, however, isn’t it.”

Sinema said that the activists had broken into the suburban Phoenix campus facility and recorded her and her students without permission.

“I have been devoted to fostering a secure and academically demanding environment for my students for the past 19 years at ASU,” Sinema said in a statement on Monday. “That environment was breached yesterday. My students were victimized in an unjust and illegal manner. This is the case. This is a condensed version of the information.