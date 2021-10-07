Activists predict that the number of violent protests against Sinema will rise.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema was challenged in a bathroom at Arizona State University, where she lectures, on Sunday, prompting condemnation of their tactics, with the important legislator issuing a statement calling their conduct “unlawful.”

In a message released on Twitter, Sinema said, “Yesterday’s actions was not legitimate protest.” “It is unethical for activist organizations to teach their members to put themselves in danger by illegally entering locked university facilities, disturbing learning environments, and photographing students in restrooms.” Democrats and activists in Arizona have grown increasingly enraged with Sinema, whom they see as a stumbling block to President Biden’s Build Back Better program and efforts to enact a $3.5 trillion infrastructure and social safety net plan that would be phased in over the next decade.

Arizona activists told The Washington Newsday that their activities are not just “valid” forms of protest, but that Sinema can anticipate more if she continues to stand in the way of the reform that their communities desperately need.

Belen Sisa, a longtime Arizona activist and former Latino press secretary for Senator Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign, has spent the year urging Sinema to break the filibuster. She recently co-launched an initiative to primary Sinema with other activists, which includes a crowdsourcing money drive that has already collected $55,000 in pledges in less than a week, according to her.

“It’s been over a year of trying to reach our senator through ‘appropriate’ ways,” she said, “who we helped elect and canvass in 115-degree temperatures for.” “The basic line is that no one likes to meet their representative in a toilet, but Arizonans had been ignored for so long that we had no choice but to try to reach her in whatever manner we could.” Progressives hoped they’d find an ally in Senator Kyrsten Sinema, but “that hasn’t been the case,” according to Sisa, which is why organizers have resorted to more spectacular, in-your-face protests. She listed not only Sinema’s votes as disappointing, but also her “behavior,” particularly a well publicized social media post she made in April that appeared to be directed at her detractors.

"For those who say it's inappropriate, I believe she snapped a snapshot in an inappropriate manner."