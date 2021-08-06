Activists are outraged that the Dakota Pipeline is shipping oil before completing an environmental impact study.

According to the Associated Press, Standing Rock Sioux Tribe activists are angry that the Dakota Access Pipeline, which runs from North Dakota to South Dakota, is moving more oil before an environmental impact study is completed.

The controversy stems from the pipeline’s extension prior to the completion of a study by the United States Army Corps of Engineers. Energy Transfer executives said this week that the extension allows 750,000 barrels of oil to move through the line daily, which is 180,000 barrels more than before. The results of the research will determine whether the Corps would renew a permit to allow the line to cross the Missouri River after the permit was revoked after U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ordered the Corps to do its investigation.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe opposes the project, citing concerns about oil flowing into the Missouri River. Their reserve is near the point where the line crosses the state line between North and South Dakota.

“This is a pipeline that crosses the Missouri River without government licenses. It is under federal enforcement action for repeated safety violations, and instead of pulling back, they are pushing even more oil through,” said Jan Hasselman, an attorney for the tribe.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The line’s expansion should not have gone into service before the environmental review was completed, according to opponents.

During a quarterly earnings call this week, Energy Transfer executives discussed the expansion. The corporation is installing pump stations to increase the pipeline’s horsepower, and fully completed, the pipeline will be capable of carrying up to 1.1 million barrels of oil per day.

After learning that portion of the expansion had gone into service, Hasselman said the Corps’ review “is to evaluate the impact of things before they occur, not after,” and that “this is absurd.”

Following federal pipeline safety agency inspections in 2019, the violations were made public this summer. A penalty of $93,000 has been proposed by the federal government. Energy Transfer said it is working to resolve the issues, which did not result in any leaks.

Ira Taken Alive, Vice Chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, said the expansion increases “the threat to our health and safety.” This is a condensed version of the information.