Activists ambush Joe Manchin on his yacht, demanding that he support an infrastructure bill.

Activists who kayaked to Senator Joe Manchin’s houseboat questioned him about his opposition to the Build Back Better package’s $3.5 trillion price tag.

Only Manchin and Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema are Democrats who oppose the infrastructure measure, which is a bipartisan priority for the Biden administration.

Manchin has stated that he would accept a price tag of $1.5 trillion for his party’s plan, but this is still far less than the $1.5 trillion that progressive Democrats are seeking.

With no Republican support, it will require the support of all 50 Democrats in the upper chamber to pass through the reconciliation process.

Watercraft activists have been demonstrating outside the West Virginia lawmaker’s houseboat in Washington, D.C. for the past several days.

BREAKING: @Sen JoeManchin emerged from his yacht tonight for a real conversation with the West Virginians who have been kayaking to his DC yacht every day this week!

And he invited them in for a meeting the following day/next day at the latest!

#DontSinkWV

pic.twitter.com/VYUhMxobPy

1 October 2021 — CPD Action (@CPDAction)

From the stern of the Almost Heaven, Manchin received questions about his stance on Thursday.

One person questioned Manchin’s opposition to the legislation’s price tag in a video posted by the Center for Popular Democracy (CPD), given that a Pentagon budget of $788 billion had been authorized and that defense costs over $6 trillion over ten years.

“How much do you believe we spend on non-discretionary, basically non-defense?” Manchin answered with a question to the protester. “Not enough,” someone cried from the sea, “just as much.”

“Let me give you one bit of information,” Manchin began, but was interrupted by an activist who cried, “I’ve got one small bit of information for you.”

“With the Republicans set to take control of the Senate, this is our only chance to pass legislation right now,” the demonstrator stated. The Republicans, according to another, “are not going to pass this for the people.” They aren’t, and now is our chance. We can hardly wait.”

In another part of the video, Manchin says, “We’re doing everything we can to provide wonderful opportunities,” and when someone says, “Tax the rich,” he says, “Well, I agree with that,” adding, “We’re going to make the rich and the poor.” This is a condensed version of the information.