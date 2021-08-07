Activision Harassment Allegations Have Ruined Blizzard’s Reputation: Lawsuit

An investor is suing top officials at video game company Activision Blizzard, alleging that the business’s reputation was “irreparably damaged” after the state of California sued it over sexual harassment charges.

York County, on behalf of the York County Retirement Fund, filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles on Friday. The complaint accuses the board of concealing up an inquiry by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing last month, naming many officials, including CEO Robert Kotick.

According to the lawsuit, “the Board hid from its shareholders that the Company was the subject of an investigation into the abuse of women in its workplace.” “And did so with the intention of getting shareholder approval for the payment of hundreds of millions of dollars to the CEO, which would almost probably not have been granted if the truth had been revealed.”

The plaintiff claims that the corporation “has developed a reputation as a hostile work environment for women,” and is demanding damages as well as a declaration that the company would “upgrade its corporate governance and internal procedures.”

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.